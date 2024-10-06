Left Menu

Daring Rescue of Stranded Mountaineers in Uttarakhand

Two foreign mountaineers, stranded on the way to Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand, were successfully rescued on Sunday. The duo, having been stuck since October 3, was located by IAF helicopters and State Disaster Response Force personnel. They were part of a foreign expedition.

Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a formidable height of 6,015 metres en route to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were successfully rescued on Sunday morning, as confirmed by the District Disaster Management Centre.

The climbers, identified as Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fav Jane Manners from the UK, had been missing since October 3. The search and rescue efforts commenced with the deployment of two IAF helicopters on Friday, followed by additional support from the State Disaster Response Force with mountaineering expertise on Saturday.

This mission was a part of a larger expedition organized by the India Mountaineering Foundation. The duo's predicament arose after their logistical and technical gear was lost on their ascent towards Chaukhamba III peak, which stands at an altitude of 6,995 metres.

