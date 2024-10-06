Left Menu

French Cinema Legend Michel Blanc Dies at 72

Michel Blanc, the renowned French actor known for his unforgettable roles in 'Les Bronzes' and 'Monsieur Hire', has passed away at 72. Celebrated for both his comedic and dramatic talents, Blanc leaves behind a legacy in film, punctuated by numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

Michel Blanc, a distinguished figure in French cinema, has died at the age of 72, as reported by Variety. He rose to fame for his role as Jean-Claude Dusse in Patrice Leconte's landmark 1978 film 'Les Bronzes' and its subsequent sequels in 1979 and 2006.

Blanc's versatility was further evident in his dramatic performances, particularly in the 1989 thriller 'Monsieur Hire,' which showcased his range as an actor. The acclaimed performer was awarded the Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for his role in 'L'Exercice de l'Etat.'

The Cannes Film Festival honored Blanc with the Best Actor award in 1986 and a Best Screenplay award in 1994. His legacy is marked by recognition at prestigious events and heartfelt tributes from prominent figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

