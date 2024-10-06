Bengali Earns Classical Language Status Amidst Cheers and Challenges

In a significant cultural milestone, the Centre has granted classical language status to Bengali, earning praise from academics and advocacy groups. The decision is seen as a long-awaited acknowledgment of Bengali's historical significance and potential to gain prominence in official exams and communications.

Eminent linguist Nrisingo Prasad Bhaduri expressed hope that this recognition will lead to increased use of Bengali in competitive examinations, especially in science and economics, where Bengali synonyms for English terms could become more commonplace. He credited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her prompt action in securing this status.

Further emphasizing the need for institutionalization, Garga Chatterjee, general secretary of Bangla Pokkho, pointed out the overdue nature of the recognition. He called for equal rights as per the eighth schedule, urging effective implementation to fully institutionalize Bengali in national use. The government highlighted that classical language status would open employment in academic and research sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)