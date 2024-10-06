Left Menu

Bengali Earns Classical Language Status Amidst Cheers and Challenges

The Centre's decision to grant classical language status to Bengali has been praised by academics and Bengali identity advocacy groups. This recognition is expected to enhance the use of Bengali in official examinations and communications, encouraging a more prominent role for the language nationally. Proponents stress the need for effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:18 IST
In a significant cultural milestone, the Centre has granted classical language status to Bengali, earning praise from academics and advocacy groups. The decision is seen as a long-awaited acknowledgment of Bengali's historical significance and potential to gain prominence in official exams and communications.

Eminent linguist Nrisingo Prasad Bhaduri expressed hope that this recognition will lead to increased use of Bengali in competitive examinations, especially in science and economics, where Bengali synonyms for English terms could become more commonplace. He credited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her prompt action in securing this status.

Further emphasizing the need for institutionalization, Garga Chatterjee, general secretary of Bangla Pokkho, pointed out the overdue nature of the recognition. He called for equal rights as per the eighth schedule, urging effective implementation to fully institutionalize Bengali in national use. The government highlighted that classical language status would open employment in academic and research sectors.

