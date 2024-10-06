Puducherry's Festive Aid: Free Rice and Sugar for Residents

In a significant festive gesture, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy declared a plan to distribute 10 kg of rice and 2 kg of sugar free of charge to cardholders through public distribution systems before Diwali.

Rangasamy highlighted that this decision stemmed from demands across various sectors. The initiative will involve reopening ration shops that have remained closed for months, ensuring they are operational for dispensing these essential commodities.

Furthermore, workers at these fair price shops, who have been unpaid for several months, will receive a month's salary upon the reopening of the establishments. This effort aims to support approximately three lakh families in Puducherry, with necessary funds already earmarked for procuring the supplies.

