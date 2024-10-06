Left Menu

Puducherry's Festive Aid: Free Rice and Sugar for Residents

Puducherry's government, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, announced an initiative to distribute 10 kg of rice and 2 kg of sugar free to cardholders before Diwali. This measure involves reopening closed ration shops, compensating unpaid workers, and providing essential supplies to around three lakh families in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:22 IST
Puducherry's Festive Aid: Free Rice and Sugar for Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant festive gesture, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy declared a plan to distribute 10 kg of rice and 2 kg of sugar free of charge to cardholders through public distribution systems before Diwali.

Rangasamy highlighted that this decision stemmed from demands across various sectors. The initiative will involve reopening ration shops that have remained closed for months, ensuring they are operational for dispensing these essential commodities.

Furthermore, workers at these fair price shops, who have been unpaid for several months, will receive a month's salary upon the reopening of the establishments. This effort aims to support approximately three lakh families in Puducherry, with necessary funds already earmarked for procuring the supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024