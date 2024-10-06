Eco Hotels: Pioneering Sustainable Hospitality Across India

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd, a pioneer in zero carbon footprint hospitality, is on track to become profitable by the end of the next fiscal year. The company has recently acquired three properties with a combined total of 178 rooms, according to their latest statement.

The firm, which is focused on eco-friendly real estate development, plans to reach a 400-room capacity by the end of the month. Eco Hotels & Resorts' CFO Vikram Doshi stated their ambition to make the company one of India's leading hotel brands by March 2026.

The acquisitions include properties in Mysore, Tirupati, and Nagpur, expanding their footprint in several Indian states. With plans to operate across India, Eco Hotels aims to achieve approximately 5000 rooms in the next five years, focusing on their asset-light, lease model approach.

