Left Menu

Eco Hotels: Pioneering Sustainable Hospitality Across India

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd, aiming for profitability by March 2026, has acquired three eco-friendly properties totaling 178 keys. With plans to reach a 400-room capacity this month and expand to 5000 rooms in five years, the company is enhancing its pan-India presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:17 IST
Eco Hotels: Pioneering Sustainable Hospitality Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd, a pioneer in zero carbon footprint hospitality, is on track to become profitable by the end of the next fiscal year. The company has recently acquired three properties with a combined total of 178 rooms, according to their latest statement.

The firm, which is focused on eco-friendly real estate development, plans to reach a 400-room capacity by the end of the month. Eco Hotels & Resorts' CFO Vikram Doshi stated their ambition to make the company one of India's leading hotel brands by March 2026.

The acquisitions include properties in Mysore, Tirupati, and Nagpur, expanding their footprint in several Indian states. With plans to operate across India, Eco Hotels aims to achieve approximately 5000 rooms in the next five years, focusing on their asset-light, lease model approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024