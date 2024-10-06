Strict Prohibition on Meat and Liquor at Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Sunday that the sale and consumption of meat and liquor will be strictly prohibited within the area of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The announcement was made during a meeting with representatives of 13 Akharas, Khak Chowk, Dandi Bara, and Acharya Bara. A press release quoted the Chief Minister stating that the ban is necessary to respect the sentiments of the Sanatan society.

Adityanath also revealed that land will be reserved in Prayagraj for the 'samadhi' of sadhus who achieve 'salvation' during the event. He urged sadhus to verify guests at their ashrams and highlighted the ongoing efforts to clean the rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)