Prayagraj Gears Up for Grand Maha Kumbh 2025

In a bid to make the 2025 Maha Kumbh a grand affair, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed that the event's area will be more than double compared to the previous one held in 2013.

After reviewing preparations, Adityanath emphasized the rapid progress being made to meet the December 15 construction deadline.

With profits of over Rs 5,600 crore, Prayagraj is set to undergo a major transformation, including thousands of shuttle and electric buses, improved sewage systems, a new steel bridge, and a dedicated VVIP corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)