Frammer AI Secures $2 Million to Revolutionize Short-Form Video Creation

Frammer AI, a prominent video content creation platform, has successfully secured a USD 2 million investment from Lumikai, a well-known venture capital firm specializing in gaming and interactive media platforms. This significant influx of capital aims to bolster Frammer's expansion into the sports and entertainment sectors.

The funds will contribute to Frammer's investment in data-training capabilities and the recruitment of an expanded technology team, as stated by the company. Frammer's unique offering involves converting lengthy videos into monetizable short clips for diverse digital platforms, simplifying this process to just one click.

With clients such as The India Today Group, Zee News, and Acko, Frammer AI has also been appointed as the AI content partner of Brightcove, a global leader in streaming services. Founders Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee, and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, former NDTV Group employees, have emphasized the growing demand for short-form videos, highlighting the value of their innovations in today's digital landscape.

