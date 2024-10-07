A Garba Tribute to Goddess Durga by PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi shared a 'garba' song he wrote in tribute to Goddess Durga on X, celebrating the Navratri festival. He expressed gratitude to singer Purva Mantri for her melodious rendition. Garba is a traditional Gujarati dance especially performed during Navaratri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a 'garba' song he penned as a tribute to the might and grace of Goddess Durga, shared during the festive celebration of Navratri.
Expressing unity in devotion, PM Modi posted on X his heartfelt creation, 'Aavati Kalay', emphasizing the blessings of Maa Durga. He extended gratitude to talented singer Purva Mantri for her captivating rendition.
Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance, is performed with enthusiasm during the Navaratri festival, embodying cultural spirit and communal joy.
