A Garba Tribute to Goddess Durga by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a 'garba' song he penned as a tribute to the might and grace of Goddess Durga, shared during the festive celebration of Navratri.

Expressing unity in devotion, PM Modi posted on X his heartfelt creation, 'Aavati Kalay', emphasizing the blessings of Maa Durga. He extended gratitude to talented singer Purva Mantri for her captivating rendition.

Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance, is performed with enthusiasm during the Navaratri festival, embodying cultural spirit and communal joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)