A Garba Tribute to Goddess Durga by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi shared a 'garba' song he wrote in tribute to Goddess Durga on X, celebrating the Navratri festival. He expressed gratitude to singer Purva Mantri for her melodious rendition. Garba is a traditional Gujarati dance especially performed during Navaratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a 'garba' song he penned as a tribute to the might and grace of Goddess Durga, shared during the festive celebration of Navratri.

Expressing unity in devotion, PM Modi posted on X his heartfelt creation, 'Aavati Kalay', emphasizing the blessings of Maa Durga. He extended gratitude to talented singer Purva Mantri for her captivating rendition.

Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance, is performed with enthusiasm during the Navaratri festival, embodying cultural spirit and communal joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

