Left Menu

Dollar Decline and Market Turmoil: Safe Havens Shine Amid U.S. Economic Concerns

The U.S. dollar slumped as concerns over the American economy led investors to prefer safe havens like the Swiss franc, yen, euro, and gold. Market turmoil erupted after President Trump's tariff pauses, with U.S. Treasury yields experiencing significant jumps, and the Chinese yuan witnessing fluctuations amidst these tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 07:42 IST
Dollar Decline and Market Turmoil: Safe Havens Shine Amid U.S. Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar took a hit on Friday, as investor confidence in the American economy dwindled. This shift saw a preference for safer assets like the Swiss franc, yen, euro, and gold, the latter reaching a record peak.

Market upheaval followed a brief period of respite when President Trump temporarily halted tariff rate increases on several trading partners. Despite the pause, tensions with China escalated, worsening the economic standoff between the world's giants.

Currency fluctuations ensued, with the Chinese yuan recovering from record lows and U.S. Treasury yields experiencing considerable rises. Analysts suggest these are signs of investors moving capital away from riskier U.S. assets amid current uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025