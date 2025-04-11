Turbulence in Asian Markets: Hong Kong Stocks Hit Hard by U.S.-Sino Trade Tensions

Hong Kong's financial markets faced a challenging day on Friday as the Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.6%, influenced by heightened tensions in the U.S.-China trade war and looming global recession fears.

Despite a temporary pause on tariff hikes by U.S. President Donald Trump that had initially boosted markets, Wall Street tumbled overnight, affecting global sentiment.

The decline in Hong Kong stocks marked a tough week, as the Hang Seng Index recorded a 9.5% slide, the most significant since February 2018, amid a weakening MSCI Asia-Pacific index and Japan's Nikkei plunging by 5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)