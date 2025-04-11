Japan's Tactical Trade Moves: Navigating U.S. Tariff Turbulence
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has initiated a task force to manage trade negotiations with the U.S., led by Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa. The talks will cover tariffs and currency policies amid a temporary reduction in U.S. tariffs on Japan. While Japan considers tax cuts to mitigate economic impacts, legislative hurdles remain.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced the formation of a task force to spearhead ongoing trade talks with the United States, appointing Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa to lead the efforts. With plans to visit Washington, Akazawa aims to engage in discussions that include currency and tariff matters with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Akazawa acknowledged the challenges ahead: "Bessent is well-acquainted with Japanese culture and possesses a strong financial acumen, potentially making him a formidable adversary in negotiations." These talks will determine focus areas as Japan navigates the fallout from President Donald Trump's recent scaling back of tariffs.
Amid political pressure, discussions in Japan underscore potential fiscal maneuvers, including temporary tax cuts on food items to shield against U.S. tariff impacts. However, officials tread carefully, balancing economic relief with maintaining revenue for social welfare as the nation approaches a critical election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
