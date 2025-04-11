Left Menu

Japan's Tactical Trade Moves: Navigating U.S. Tariff Turbulence

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has initiated a task force to manage trade negotiations with the U.S., led by Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa. The talks will cover tariffs and currency policies amid a temporary reduction in U.S. tariffs on Japan. While Japan considers tax cuts to mitigate economic impacts, legislative hurdles remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 07:40 IST
Japan's Tactical Trade Moves: Navigating U.S. Tariff Turbulence
Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced the formation of a task force to spearhead ongoing trade talks with the United States, appointing Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa to lead the efforts. With plans to visit Washington, Akazawa aims to engage in discussions that include currency and tariff matters with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Akazawa acknowledged the challenges ahead: "Bessent is well-acquainted with Japanese culture and possesses a strong financial acumen, potentially making him a formidable adversary in negotiations." These talks will determine focus areas as Japan navigates the fallout from President Donald Trump's recent scaling back of tariffs.

Amid political pressure, discussions in Japan underscore potential fiscal maneuvers, including temporary tax cuts on food items to shield against U.S. tariff impacts. However, officials tread carefully, balancing economic relief with maintaining revenue for social welfare as the nation approaches a critical election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025