Ratan Tata Addresses Health Concerns Amidst Hospitalization Rumors
Ratan Tata, 86, dismisses rumors of hospitalization, confirming he is only undergoing routine age-related check-ups. He assures the public of his good spirits and urges against spreading misinformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has dispelled rumors swirling about his health, categorically stating that he is not hospitalized but merely undergoing regular check-ups.
On social media platform X, the 86-year-old industrialist reassured the public, emphasizing that his health condition should not be a cause for concern.
He further requested media outlets and the public to cease spreading unfounded claims, affirming that he remains in good spirits despite age-related medical examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden's Awkward Moment at Quad Event Sparks Social Media Frenzy
NCPCR Urges Social Media Giants to Shield Children from Online Dangers
England Women's Captain Heather Knight Faces Reprimand Over 2012 Social Media Post
Teen Arrested for Brandishing Gun on Social Media
Indore Street Fashion Sparks Social Media Uproar, Minister Calls for Boycott