Ratan Tata Addresses Health Concerns Amidst Hospitalization Rumors

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has dispelled rumors swirling about his health, categorically stating that he is not hospitalized but merely undergoing regular check-ups.

On social media platform X, the 86-year-old industrialist reassured the public, emphasizing that his health condition should not be a cause for concern.

He further requested media outlets and the public to cease spreading unfounded claims, affirming that he remains in good spirits despite age-related medical examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)