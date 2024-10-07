Left Menu

Celebrating Entrepreneurial Resilience: Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024 Shortlist Announced

The 2024 Gaja Capital Business Book Prize shortlist highlights themes of innovation, entrepreneurship, and resilience. Announced on Monday, the shortlist features five diverse titles. The award, increased to Rs 20 lakh, celebrates impactful business-related narratives. The winner will be revealed in December after jury selection from industry and academia.

Updated: 07-10-2024 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize has unveiled its 2024 shortlist, spotlighting a vibrant mix of themes including innovation, business leadership, and the resilience of entrepreneurship amidst personal challenges. Among the five contenders for this prestigious accolade are titles like 'Entrepreneurs Who Built India - Lala Shri Ram: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow' by Sonu Bhasin and 'Fintech for Billions: Simple | Human | Ubiquitous' by Bhagwan Chowdhry and Anas Ahmed.

Other noteworthy entries include 'Middle of Diamond India: National Renaissance through Participation and Enterprise' by Shashank Mani. The winner of this year's prize will walk away with Rs 20 lakh, marking a Rs 5 lakh increase from previous editions, and is set to be announced in December by a distinguished jury panel.

The prize, established in 2019, aims to inspire Indian entrepreneurs, authors, and journalists to narrate their impactful stories, with an emphasis on entrepreneurship and leadership. Past winners such as 'Against All Odds: The IT Story of India' have exemplified the power of compelling narratives shaping the business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

