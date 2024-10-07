Left Menu

Amazon Expands Free Streaming: Launches 'Amazon MX Player'

Amazon has acquired MX Player, a leading free streaming OTT platform in India, and integrated it with miniTV to form 'Amazon MX Player'. This merger aims to expand access to premium-free entertainment content for a larger audience by combining two popular ad-supported video-on-demand services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its presence in the streaming market, Amazon announced on Monday the acquisition of the free streaming OTT platform, MX Player. The tech giant plans to merge it with its existing content streaming service, miniTV, to introduce 'Amazon MX Player'.

Amazon has not revealed the acquisition's financial details, but the integration signifies a push towards greater access to premium-free entertainment content in India. By merging MX Player and miniTV, Amazon aims to create a more robust service for its users.

According to Amazon, in September, the combined platforms attracted over 250 million unique users, accessing a vast collection of shows and movies. The merger will automatically take effect on the app, eliminating the need for users to reinstall or upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

