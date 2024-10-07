Fawad Khan Returns to Bollywood with 'Abir Gulaal': A Tale of Healing and Romance
Fawad Khan is making a Bollywood comeback with the romantic comedy 'Abir Gulaal,' opposite Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the international film began shooting in London. It's set to be an emotive exploration of two individuals who find healing in unexpected love.
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to make a comeback in Hindi cinema with 'Abir Gulaal,' a romantic comedy featuring Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor. The film began shooting in London on September 29, announced its makers on Monday.
'Abir Gulaal,' directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures, with producers Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. The movie marks Khan's return to the Indian entertainment arena, eight years after he starred in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'
The project is anticipated to charm audiences with the chemistry between Khan and Kapoor. It delves into the journey of two individuals finding love and healing unexpectedly. The shooting continues in the UK, amid recent setbacks for Pakistani cinema releases in India.
