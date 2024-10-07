Fawad Khan Returns to Bollywood with 'Abir Gulaal': A Tale of Healing and Romance

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to make a comeback in Hindi cinema with 'Abir Gulaal,' a romantic comedy featuring Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor. The film began shooting in London on September 29, announced its makers on Monday.

'Abir Gulaal,' directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures, with producers Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. The movie marks Khan's return to the Indian entertainment arena, eight years after he starred in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'

The project is anticipated to charm audiences with the chemistry between Khan and Kapoor. It delves into the journey of two individuals finding love and healing unexpectedly. The shooting continues in the UK, amid recent setbacks for Pakistani cinema releases in India.

