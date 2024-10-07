The Enigma of Ravana Worship: Tradition in Lucknow's Char Dham Temple

In a unique tradition, a temple in Lucknow's old city challenges the conventional portrayal of Ravana during the Dussehra festival. The Char Dham Temple has stood for over 135 years, and its 'Ravana Darbar' is a site where the demon king is venerated on Vijayadashami.

Siyaram Awasthi, a priest at the temple, explains how this practice reflects on human deeds and decisions, offering insight into paths of virtue or vice. The temple, noted for its portrayal of the 'Chhoti Kashi,' includes structures like Ram Setu and Lanka, accessible only via the symbolic transition through virtue represented by Ram Setu.

Visitors like Vandana Pandey regard Ravana's reverence as a homage to his intellect while denouncing his wrongful acts, highlighting a nuanced narrative of the festival's core theme: the triumph of good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)