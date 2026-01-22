Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vision: Indian Traditions as Global Solutions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that Indian traditions hold answers to global issues. Highlighting figures like Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo, he underscored India's cultural resilience at a centenary event of All World Gayatri Family, lauding Pandit Shriram Sharma's contributions to spiritual and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:37 IST
Amit Shah's Vision: Indian Traditions as Global Solutions
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the solutions to the world's pressing issues are deeply embedded in Indian traditions. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the All World Gayatri Family, Shah emphasized the global respect India commands due to its rich heritage, culture, and values.

Citing revered personalities like Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo Ghosh, Shah argued that India's ascent will herald the betterment of humanity. He acknowledged Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya's pivotal role in making the Gayatri Mantra accessible and promoting scientific spiritualism.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other dignitaries reinforced the message of India's cultural renaissance, with the Gayatri Parivar spearheading efforts towards spiritual awakening and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026