Amit Shah's Vision: Indian Traditions as Global Solutions

In a powerful address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the solutions to the world's pressing issues are deeply embedded in Indian traditions. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the All World Gayatri Family, Shah emphasized the global respect India commands due to its rich heritage, culture, and values.

Citing revered personalities like Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo Ghosh, Shah argued that India's ascent will herald the betterment of humanity. He acknowledged Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya's pivotal role in making the Gayatri Mantra accessible and promoting scientific spiritualism.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other dignitaries reinforced the message of India's cultural renaissance, with the Gayatri Parivar spearheading efforts towards spiritual awakening and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)