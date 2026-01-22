Left Menu

Harmony in Tradition: Supreme Court's Balanced Verdict on Bhojshala Dispute

The Supreme Court granted Hindus permission to pray from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque, while allowing Muslims to conduct namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm. The decision aims to maintain mutual respect and order during religious observances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:10 IST
Harmony in Tradition: Supreme Court's Balanced Verdict on Bhojshala Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive permitting Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset at the contentious Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on the occasion of Basant Panchami, while also allowing Muslims to offer namaz between 1 PM and 3 PM.

This decision was rendered by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, amid calls for mutual respect and cooperation between the Hindu and Muslim communities to ensure a harmonious conduct of their respective religious practices.

The arrangement reflects an ongoing balancing act mandated under an Archaeological Survey of India order, aiming to preserve peace and religious harmony at this historically significant site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

 India
2
Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026