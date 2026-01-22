Harmony in Tradition: Supreme Court's Balanced Verdict on Bhojshala Dispute
The Supreme Court granted Hindus permission to pray from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque, while allowing Muslims to conduct namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm. The decision aims to maintain mutual respect and order during religious observances.
The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive permitting Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset at the contentious Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on the occasion of Basant Panchami, while also allowing Muslims to offer namaz between 1 PM and 3 PM.
This decision was rendered by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, amid calls for mutual respect and cooperation between the Hindu and Muslim communities to ensure a harmonious conduct of their respective religious practices.
The arrangement reflects an ongoing balancing act mandated under an Archaeological Survey of India order, aiming to preserve peace and religious harmony at this historically significant site.
Supreme Court Ruling on Basant Panchami Prayers at Bhojshala