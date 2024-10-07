Reviving Nostalgia: The Grand Reopening of Kolkata's Iconic Globe Cinema

After nearly two decades, Kolkata's beloved Globe Cinema is making a comeback on Maha Panchami, Tuesday. Reputed as a cultural landmark since its inception in 1867, the cinema will resume with three Bengali films and two recent all-India hits, sparking a renewal of nostalgia among the city's cinephiles.

Under the management of SSR Cinemas' Satadeep Saha, the venue has been revamped into a Dual-Plex with state-of-the-art facilities and seating for 239 and 197 guests across two screens. Built initially as the Grand Opera House, the Globe has seen a rich history of British and Indian plays and unforgettable film screenings.

The cinema, which closed in the mid-2000s, delighted audiences with Hollywood classics like 'Jaws' and Charlie Chaplin films. Now, as it reopens, moviegoers can look forward to a mixture of nostalgia and new filmic experiences, including 'Tekka,' 'Bohurupi,' and 'Shastri'.

(With inputs from agencies.)