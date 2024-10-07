Left Menu

Malayalam Film Industry Scandal: Actors Linked to Notorious Gangster

Two Malayalam actors are allegedly linked to a notorious criminal arrested in a drug case. The actors, Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin, were mentioned during the investigation conducted by Maradu police following the arrest of gangster Om Prakash. The scandal coincides with ongoing controversies in the film industry.

Two prominent Malayalam actors have been implicated in a high-profile drug case involving a notorious gangster, according to recent police reports. The actors, Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin, both known for their roles in hit films, were named in the custody application by Maradu police following the arrest of gangster Om Prakash.

Om Prakash, who has a lengthy criminal record, was arrested along with accomplices at a Maradu hotel on charges related to possessing illegal narcotics. Police suspect these substances were sourced from abroad and distributed at city DJ parties. To avoid detection, Prakash allegedly reserved hotel rooms under other names.

The police investigation has revealed that up to 20 individuals, including Bhasi and Martin, had met with Prakash at the hotel. This development comes amid increased scrutiny of the Malayalam film industry, with recent allegations of malpractice, including drug and sexual abuse, as highlighted in the Justice Hema Committee report.

