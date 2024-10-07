Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi Injured on 'Goodachari 2' Set: A Thrilling Cinematic Journey Awaits

Emraan Hashmi suffered a neck injury during an action scene for 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad. The film, also starring Adivi Sesh, is a highly anticipated sequel in the spy thriller genre. Producers express excitement over Hashmi's involvement, promising an unparalleled cinematic spectacle for audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:21 IST
Actor Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Sunny Khanna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Emraan Hashmi sustained a neck injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie, 'Goodachari 2,' in Hyderabad. Business associate Sunny Khanna shared that Hashmi is likely to return to Mumbai by early Tuesday.

The film also features Adivi Sesh, and Hashmi had earlier teased fans with a poster showcasing the new project back in February 2024, promising a 'blockbuster addition' to the renowned spy franchise.

Hashmi expressed his enthusiasm, describing the storyline as compelling. Co-star Adivi Sesh welcomed Hashmi, highlighting the unique dimension he brings to 'G2'. Producers T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal emphasized Hashmi's acting acumen and the film's heightened expectations following his involvement.

'G2' continues the narrative of the successful Telugu film 'Goodachari,' which starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu and captivated audiences with its thrilling spy plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

