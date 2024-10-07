Left Menu

Maldivian President's Taj Mahal Visit Sparks Monument Closure

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed will visit the Taj Mahal, causing a temporary closure for the public. The visit is part of a four-day bilateral trip to India, including stops in Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:33 IST
Visit
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, along with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, is set to visit the iconic Taj Mahal on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by a senior official.

During the visit from 8 am to 10 am, the monument will be closed to the public, said an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official in Agra. The couple will be greeted by state minister Yogendra Updhyay upon their arrival at Agra airport.

This visit marks part of a four-day diplomatic tour to India, with the Maldivian president scheduled to visit Agra and Mumbai on Tuesday before heading to Bengaluru, and returning to Male on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

