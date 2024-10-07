Thrilling Tamil Series 'Snakes & Ladders' Premieres Soon on OTT

Tamil thriller series 'Snakes & Ladders' is set to premiere on OTT platform Prime Video on October 18. Created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis, the series is curated by the renowned Karthik Subbaraj. The production, under Kalyan Subramanian's A Stone Bench Production, promises an exhilarating journey for viewers.

This edge-of-the-seat thriller features a stellar ensemble cast including Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, and others. Set in the mid-2000s, the narrative is a quirky, dark-humor thriller that celebrates friendship in all its forms and explores the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala.

As these characters find themselves caught in a conundrum, they navigate challenging situations and personal struggles, uncovering paths of unexpected self-discovery. Karthik Subbaraj expressed his excitement about the series, describing it as a narrative that entertains while exploring the nuances of friendship and personal growth. The series aims to captivate audiences worldwide with its gripping storytelling and unique characters.

