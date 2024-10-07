Pamela Anderson Reflects on Overcoming Depression and Revitalizing Her Career

Actress Pamela Anderson recently discussed her struggles with depression and her career comeback during an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland. Anderson received the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the event, as reported by Page Six.

Reflecting on her past, she noted her life in the public eye post-'Baywatch' is now a 'blur,' between her rise to fame on the show and her move to Broadway. 'I'm just happy to be in this moment now,' she said, mentioning her Broadway debut in 2022 as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago,' followed by various film roles.

Anderson attributes her career resurgence to the 2023 Netflix documentary 'Pamela, a Love Story,' which led director Gia Coppola to cast her in 'The Last Showgirl.' Anderson remarked that being a part of pop culture is both 'a blessing and a curse,' highlighting her recognizability from 'Baywatch.' (ANI)

