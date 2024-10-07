Left Menu

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Overcoming Depression and Revitalizing Her Career

Pamela Anderson candidly shared her past battle with depression and her career revival at the Zurich Film Festival, where she was honored with the Golden Eye Award. She discussed her blurred memories post-'Baywatch' and her recent success, including her Broadway debut and film roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:16 IST
Pamela Anderson Reflects on Overcoming Depression and Revitalizing Her Career
Pamela Anderson (Image source: Instagram @pamelaanderson). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Pamela Anderson recently discussed her struggles with depression and her career comeback during an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland. Anderson received the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the event, as reported by Page Six.

Reflecting on her past, she noted her life in the public eye post-'Baywatch' is now a 'blur,' between her rise to fame on the show and her move to Broadway. 'I'm just happy to be in this moment now,' she said, mentioning her Broadway debut in 2022 as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago,' followed by various film roles.

Anderson attributes her career resurgence to the 2023 Netflix documentary 'Pamela, a Love Story,' which led director Gia Coppola to cast her in 'The Last Showgirl.' Anderson remarked that being a part of pop culture is both 'a blessing and a curse,' highlighting her recognizability from 'Baywatch.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024