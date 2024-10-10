Unexpected Downpour Disrupts Mumbai's Navratri Festivities
Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms hit Mumbai unexpectedly, causing waterlogging in some areas. The sudden weather change caught residents off guard as only a 'yellow' alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department. It disrupted Navratri festivities, affecting many revellers' plans.
Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning hit several parts of Mumbai late on Thursday evening, causing widespread disruption.
Waterlogging was reported from various low-lying areas, surprising many residents as the India Meteorological Department had issued only a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall.
The sudden downpour also cast a shadow over the ongoing Navratri festivities, disrupting 'garba' plans for countless revellers across the city.
