Unexpected Downpour Disrupts Mumbai's Navratri Festivities

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms hit Mumbai unexpectedly, causing waterlogging in some areas. The sudden weather change caught residents off guard as only a 'yellow' alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department. It disrupted Navratri festivities, affecting many revellers' plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning hit several parts of Mumbai late on Thursday evening, causing widespread disruption.

Waterlogging was reported from various low-lying areas, surprising many residents as the India Meteorological Department had issued only a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall.

The sudden downpour also cast a shadow over the ongoing Navratri festivities, disrupting 'garba' plans for countless revellers across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

