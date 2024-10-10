Maharashtra's New Film Policy: A Creative Economy Vision

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the formation of a 22-member committee spearheaded by producer Smita Thackeray to develop a new state film policy.

Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar revealed the details, highlighting Thackeray and other notable figures like actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde as committee members.

The initiative aims to promote films as a key component of the 'creative economy' and seeks to establish Maharashtra as a leading destination for international co-productions.

