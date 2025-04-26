Zeenat Aman: Journey from Hospital Recuperation to Instagram Storytelling

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is recuperating in a hospital following a medical procedure. At 73, she shared recovery photos on her Instagram, revealing a hiatus due to health reasons. Despite not disclosing specifics, Aman hinted at a revived enthusiasm for her social media storytelling.

Reflecting on her time in hospital, Aman expressed a renewed commitment to sharing her cinematic experiences, personal insights, and more. Her candid Instagram posts have garnered significant popularity, where she often draws from her extensive Hindi cinema career.

Celebrating two years on the platform with over eight lakh followers, Aman critiques the influencer culture's complexities, emphasizing her community's genuine growth. Fellow actors and fans have sent their best wishes for her recovery as she aims to return with her Netflix series, "The Royals."

(With inputs from agencies.)