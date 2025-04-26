BJP president J P Nadda visits family of Santosh Jagdale who was killed in Pahalgam terror attack at their Pune home.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda visits family of Santosh Jagdale who was killed in Pahalgam terror attack at their Pune home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks
Mysterious Discovery: Two Friends Found Hanging from Lemon Tree in Pune
Tragic Crime in Pune: Minor Raped and Murdered
Pandemic Treaty Talks: A Hope for Global Health Solidarity