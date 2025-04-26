Aishwarya Gowda Arrested: Unveiling a High-Profile Money Laundering Saga

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has apprehended Aishwarya Gowda in connection to a significant money laundering case in Bengaluru. The arrest followed extensive searches across 14 locations linked to Gowda and her associates, resulting in the seizure of evidence valued at approximately Rs 2.25 crore.

In a statement on X, the agency disclosed, "ED Bengaluru has arrested Ms. Aishwarya Gowda, under PMLA, 2002, on April 24, for involvement in money laundering." The post detailed that post-arrest, she was brought before the Special Court (PMLA) which granted the ED a 14-day custody.

Reportedly, Gowda was involved in duping wealthy individuals by pretending to be related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Suresh and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Her fraudulent activities had previously caught the attention of Bengaluru police last year.

