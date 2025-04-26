Left Menu

Aishwarya Gowda Arrested: Unveiling a High-Profile Money Laundering Saga

The Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru arrests Aishwarya Gowda over a money laundering charge involving Rs 2.25 crore. Searches at 14 sites yielded incriminating evidence. Gowda allegedly swindled wealthy individuals, posing as relatives of prominent politicians. She's now in ED custody following court approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:51 IST
Aishwarya Gowda Arrested: Unveiling a High-Profile Money Laundering Saga
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has apprehended Aishwarya Gowda in connection to a significant money laundering case in Bengaluru. The arrest followed extensive searches across 14 locations linked to Gowda and her associates, resulting in the seizure of evidence valued at approximately Rs 2.25 crore.

In a statement on X, the agency disclosed, "ED Bengaluru has arrested Ms. Aishwarya Gowda, under PMLA, 2002, on April 24, for involvement in money laundering." The post detailed that post-arrest, she was brought before the Special Court (PMLA) which granted the ED a 14-day custody.

Reportedly, Gowda was involved in duping wealthy individuals by pretending to be related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Suresh and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Her fraudulent activities had previously caught the attention of Bengaluru police last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025