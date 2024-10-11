British YouTuber Yung Filly Faces Serious Charges in Australia
Yung Filly, a British YouTuber and rapper, has been charged with serious criminal offenses in Australia, including rape and assault. He was granted bail with stringent conditions while awaiting trial in Perth. The entertainer is accused of attacking a woman in a hotel room following a music performance.
British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been charged in Australia with rape and assault. The 29-year-old faces allegations of attacking a woman in a hotel room after a performance.
Barrientos was granted bail of 100,000 Australian dollars on Thursday under strict conditions, including remaining in Western Australia, refraining from contacting the alleged victim or posting about the case on social media, and surrendering his passport.
Barrientos, who began his career in 2013 and has a following of 1.8 million on YouTube, is in Australia for a tour. His legal representation declined to comment, and prosecutors initially opposed bail, citing a flight risk.
