Virat Kohli Shines at Mumbai Airport after Achieving Historic Cricket Milestone

Star cricketer Virat Kohli returned to India early Friday following a family visit in London, appearing at Mumbai airport where he amiably interacted with photographers. Notably, Kohli, relaxed and in a casual black T-shirt ensemble, posed for photos, jokingly urging the paparazzi to take as many pictures as they wished.

Maintaining his impressive cricketing form, Kohli recently made history during the Test series against Bangladesh. On the fourth day of the Kanpur Test, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record, becoming the fastest player to achieve 27,000 international runs. Kohli reached this feat in just 594 innings, significantly fewer than Tendulkar's 623 innings.

This remarkable achievement underlines Kohli's skill and dedication, as he played crucial innings of 47 and an unbeaten 29 in the low-scoring second Test against Bangladesh. His performance solidified his position among the top-ranked batsmen in the latest ICC Test Rankings, elevating him to sixth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)