Virat Kohli Shines at Mumbai Airport after Achieving Historic Cricket Milestone

Virat Kohli returned to India after a family trip to London, garnering attention at Mumbai airport before reaching a milestone in cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record with a swifter achievement of 27,000 international runs, showcasing his prowess during recent Tests against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:54 IST
Star cricketer Virat Kohli (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Star cricketer Virat Kohli returned to India early Friday following a family visit in London, appearing at Mumbai airport where he amiably interacted with photographers. Notably, Kohli, relaxed and in a casual black T-shirt ensemble, posed for photos, jokingly urging the paparazzi to take as many pictures as they wished.

Maintaining his impressive cricketing form, Kohli recently made history during the Test series against Bangladesh. On the fourth day of the Kanpur Test, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record, becoming the fastest player to achieve 27,000 international runs. Kohli reached this feat in just 594 innings, significantly fewer than Tendulkar's 623 innings.

This remarkable achievement underlines Kohli's skill and dedication, as he played crucial innings of 47 and an unbeaten 29 in the low-scoring second Test against Bangladesh. His performance solidified his position among the top-ranked batsmen in the latest ICC Test Rankings, elevating him to sixth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

