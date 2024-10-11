Left Menu

Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' Renewed for Season 2 with New Showrunners

Netflix has announced the renewal of the romantic comedy 'Nobody Wants This' for a second season. The show will feature new showrunners, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who have already begun work. Original creators and executive producers will continue their involvement, promising an exciting continuation.

Netflix is set to renew its hit romantic comedy 'Nobody Wants This' for a second season, bringing back stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, according to Deadline.

Season 2 will see a change in leadership with 'Girls' series alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan joining as executive producers and showrunners. The writers' room has been active for weeks, aiming to continue the show's success. Nora Silver, President at Jenni Konner Productions, will also serve as an executive producer alongside returning producers Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Kristen Bell, Steven Levitan, Oly Obst, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Morton. 20th Television remains the studio behind the production.

Series creator Erin Foster expressed her enthusiasm, noting her personal inspiration behind the show and gratitude for its positive reception. The renewal follows a successful launch on Netflix, promising fans a continuation of the story with a team she admires. Foster credits the entire cast and crew for the show's accomplishments thus far.

