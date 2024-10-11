Illuminating Heritage: LumeHaus Blends European Elegance with Indian Craftsmanship

In an ambitious step to broaden its market presence, LumeHaus, a company captivated by blending European sophistication with Indian craftsmanship, is making waves in India's lighting industry. Founded in 2023 by Vaibhav Sareen, this enterprise is a torchbearer of his family's multigenerational passion for lighting.

With its roots firmly planted in the European market, Vaibhav Sareen's vision for LumeHaus prioritizes not just the illumination of spaces but the creation of experiences. Under his leadership, LumeHaus has captivated audiences in South Delhi by combining clean, contemporary European designs with intricate Indian craftsmanship, a philosophy Vaibhav describes as "Designed in Europe, Crafted in India."

As LumeHaus ramps up its efforts to reach wider audiences, its commitment to quality and customer engagement remains unwavering. Vaibhav emphasizes the importance of relationships over mere transactions, aiming to connect through every customer interaction. With a diverse collection of handcrafted lighting, LumeHaus continues to offer aesthetic and functional excellence, celebrating both art and history.

(With inputs from agencies.)