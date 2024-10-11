A R Rahman to Perform for Kamala Harris Fundraiser

Renowned music composer A R Rahman will perform at a live music concert celebrating Kamala Harris' historic candidacy for US President, according to an Indian-American fundraiser. The concert is organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which has endorsed Harris in the upcoming election cycle.

Describing it as a very special evening, the AAPI Victory Fund announced that Rahman will headline a world-class live music concert streaming directly to attendees' homes. The event underscores support for not only Harris but also AAPI candidates vying for Congressional and statewide positions across the country.

While no specific date has been set for this highly-anticipated event, enthusiasts were invited to sign up via a post on X. Rahman has yet to make an official statement about the concert on his social media channels.

