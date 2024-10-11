Left Menu

A R Rahman to Perform for Kamala Harris Fundraiser

A R Rahman is set to perform at a live concert to celebrate Kamala Harris' candidacy for US President. Organized by the AAPI Victory Fund, the event aims to support Harris and AAPI candidates. A date for the virtual concert has yet to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:36 IST
Renowned music composer A R Rahman will perform at a live music concert celebrating Kamala Harris' historic candidacy for US President, according to an Indian-American fundraiser. The concert is organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which has endorsed Harris in the upcoming election cycle.

Describing it as a very special evening, the AAPI Victory Fund announced that Rahman will headline a world-class live music concert streaming directly to attendees' homes. The event underscores support for not only Harris but also AAPI candidates vying for Congressional and statewide positions across the country.

While no specific date has been set for this highly-anticipated event, enthusiasts were invited to sign up via a post on X. Rahman has yet to make an official statement about the concert on his social media channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

