KISNA Shines in Jaipur with Grand Showroom Launch
KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has opened its first exclusive showroom in Jaipur, marking its 42nd location nationwide. The launch includes a promotion offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and a chance to win cars through a lucky draw campaign for purchases above ₹20,000.
KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has inaugurated its first exclusive showroom in Jaipur, adding to its 42 showrooms across India. This opening was celebrated with a promotional offer that gives customers up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges.
The event was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and M.D. of Hari Krishna Group, along with Mr. Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery. KISNA is also running a lucky draw campaign under #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car, enticing buyers with 100+ cars to win for specific purchase amounts.
The brand organized a tree plantation drive and a food distribution event as part of its community engagement efforts. KISNA, a leading name since 2005, offers extensive collections and ethical sourcing, aiming to be a top jewellery choice in India. For more, visit their site at www.kisna.com.
