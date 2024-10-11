KISNA Shines in Jaipur with Grand Showroom Launch

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has inaugurated its first exclusive showroom in Jaipur, adding to its 42 showrooms across India. This opening was celebrated with a promotional offer that gives customers up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges.

The event was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and M.D. of Hari Krishna Group, along with Mr. Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery. KISNA is also running a lucky draw campaign under #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car, enticing buyers with 100+ cars to win for specific purchase amounts.

The brand organized a tree plantation drive and a food distribution event as part of its community engagement efforts. KISNA, a leading name since 2005, offers extensive collections and ethical sourcing, aiming to be a top jewellery choice in India. For more, visit their site at www.kisna.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)