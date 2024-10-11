Honoring a Titan: Ratan Tata's Legacy in Tadoba

The Maharashtra government's Nature Interpretation Centre at Moharli in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve will be named in honor of the late Ratan Tata, the acclaimed industrialist who recently passed away in Mumbai. The announcement was made by Sudhir Mungantiwar, the state's forest minister.

Mungantiwar also revealed that a memorial for Tata is set to be constructed in Chandrapur, where Tata Trusts has been heavily involved in local development projects. Among these initiatives is a cancer hospital established with a generous Rs 100 crore contribution from the Tata Trusts.

The influential industrialist also funded the architect of the Bamboo Research and Training Centre and adopted 90 villages to promote agriculture. During the inauguration of the Nature Interpretation Centre, Mungantiwar praised Tata's lasting impact on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)