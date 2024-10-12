Left Menu

Indore Honors Devi Ahilyabai with Police Battalion and Skill Centers

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced a police battalion in Indore to be named after Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. In commemorating the 300th birth anniversary, Yadav highlighted Ahilyabai's good governance and initiated skill development centers statewide. He also celebrated Ahmednagar's renaming to Ahilyanagar.

Indore | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:35 IST


  
  

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a significant step on Saturday by declaring that a police battalion in Indore would be named after the revered ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The announcement is in tribute to her 300th birth anniversary.

During a Shastra Pujan ceremony held on Vijayadashmi in Indore, Yadav, alongside Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, honored the legendary 18th-century ruler. He recalled Devi Ahilyabai's contributions to governance and her actions in establishing over 150 Hindu pilgrimage sites nationwide.

Yadav revealed plans to open skill development centers across Madhya Pradesh to equip skilled manpower inspired by Ahilyabai's governance. Further, he expressed approval of Maharashtra's move to rename Ahmednagar district to Ahilyanagar, recognizing Ahilyabai's birthplace, Choundi village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

