Kejriwal Champions Ramrajya Ideals at Ramleela Fest

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his dedication to the principles of 'Ramrajya' during a recent appearance at a Ramleela festival in Chirag Delhi.

Following the traditional burning of Ravan's effigy, Kejriwal underscored the significance of embodying Lord Ram's values of sacrifice and honesty, urging citizens to derive lessons from the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas.

The event, spearheaded by local MLA and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, served as a platform for Kejriwal to highlight the AAP administration's accomplishments in ensuring inclusive benefits, such as free electricity, high-quality education and healthcare, as well as free transportation for women and pilgrimage options for seniors.

