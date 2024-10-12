Left Menu

Kejriwal Champions Ramrajya Ideals at Ramleela Fest

Arvind Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to 'Ramrajya' at a Ramleela event, urging the public to draw inspiration from Lord Ram. He highlighted the AAP government's welfare initiatives like free electricity, education, healthcare, and women's bus travel, ensuring equitable access for all citizens in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his dedication to the principles of 'Ramrajya' during a recent appearance at a Ramleela festival in Chirag Delhi.

Following the traditional burning of Ravan's effigy, Kejriwal underscored the significance of embodying Lord Ram's values of sacrifice and honesty, urging citizens to derive lessons from the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas.

The event, spearheaded by local MLA and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, served as a platform for Kejriwal to highlight the AAP administration's accomplishments in ensuring inclusive benefits, such as free electricity, high-quality education and healthcare, as well as free transportation for women and pilgrimage options for seniors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

