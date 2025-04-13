Maharashtra's Power Revolution: Free Electricity for Farmers by 2026

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a significant milestone in energy provision for the state's farmers. By December 2026, approximately 80% of these farmers are expected to benefit from free electricity.

Addressing a crowd in Wardha's Arvi, CM Fadnavis reiterated his government's promise to supply 12-hour daytime electricity to farmers. This commitment is bolstered by the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Yojana, under which the state aims to generate 16,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity through solar power initiatives.

The chief minister emphasized the relief this would bring to farmers, promising consistent daily electricity supply throughout the year. In addition to this initiative, he announced several development projects for the Wardha district.

