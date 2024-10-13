Left Menu

Security Intensified at Salman Khan's Residence Following Shooting of Ex-Minister

Following the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, security has been bolstered at Salman Khan's home. Khan visited the hospital to pay respects. The incident comes after a prior security scare involving Khan. Police have arrested two men and investigations are underway, with Siddique to receive a state honor funeral.

Updated: 13-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:39 IST

Salman Khan ( Photo/instagram/@beingsalmankhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Security measures have been heightened outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in light of the assassination of former minister and prominent NCP leader Baba Siddique. Footage from the scene shows additional security personnel stationed at the Galaxy Apartment, where Khan resides.

Siddique, affiliated with Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, was fatally shot in Bandra near Nirmal Nagar. He succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital later that night. Khan visited the hospital to offer his condolences to Siddique's family as news of the incident spread.

Months earlier, Khan's Bandra residence was the site of a security scare when armed assailants opened fire. The perpetrators, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were apprehended. In Siddique's case, Mumbai Police has filed charges under India's stringent legal frameworks, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Two suspects have been detained, with the investigation ongoing.

The suspects have been identified as Haryana's Gurmail Singh and Uttar Pradesh's Dharamraj Kashyap. Announcing Siddique's cremation with full state honors, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised his service. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has deployed investigation teams across states, promising quick resolution and accountability in Siddique's murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

