Minister Gangwar's Controversial Cow Therapies Spark Debate

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar made controversial remarks suggesting unique health benefits from interactions with cows. Speaking at the inauguration of Kanha Gaushala, Gangwar stated that cleaning a cowshed could potentially cure cancer and stroking a cow might lower blood pressure.

The Minister emphasized the multifaceted utility of cow products, appealing to both Hindu and Muslim communities. He encouraged participation in cow-related activities like feeding cows during personal celebrations and using cow's milk in Eid festivities.

Gangwar, who has a history marked by shifts in political allegiance and controversial statements, continues to capture media attention with such unconventional claims. His latest comments aim to reinforce the cultural and spiritual significance of cows in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)