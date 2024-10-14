Empowering Women through Industry in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized women's empowerment, noting the significant role of industries in this goal. He inaugurated a textile unit in Ujjain, which will create over 3,500 jobs, with 80% of positions intended for women, marking a substantial impact on local employment.
In a move advocating for women's empowerment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the pivotal role industries play in achieving this objective.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new textile unit in Ujjain district, Yadav highlighted the project's potential to dramatically improve local employment.
The facility, located in Navakheda village, is set to create over 3,500 jobs, with a significant 80% of these opportunities earmarked for women, according to official sources.
