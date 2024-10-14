Left Menu

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested for Drunk Driving Incident

Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested early Monday for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a two-wheeler. The incident occurred in the capital city and resulted in his station bail release. No serious injuries were reported, and charges were filed under relevant legal sections.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:25 IST
Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was taken into custody by police early Monday morning after an incident involving rash driving.

The arrest occurred following an accident on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road at 11.45 pm, where Santhosh allegedly drove under the influence and struck a two-wheeler.

Authorities have charged him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, though the scooter passenger escaped serious harm and has not pressed charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

