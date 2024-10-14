Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested for Drunk Driving Incident

Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was taken into custody by police early Monday morning after an incident involving rash driving.

The arrest occurred following an accident on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road at 11.45 pm, where Santhosh allegedly drove under the influence and struck a two-wheeler.

Authorities have charged him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, though the scooter passenger escaped serious harm and has not pressed charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)