Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested for Drunk Driving Incident
Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested early Monday for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a two-wheeler. The incident occurred in the capital city and resulted in his station bail release. No serious injuries were reported, and charges were filed under relevant legal sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:25 IST
Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was taken into custody by police early Monday morning after an incident involving rash driving.
The arrest occurred following an accident on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road at 11.45 pm, where Santhosh allegedly drove under the influence and struck a two-wheeler.
Authorities have charged him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, though the scooter passenger escaped serious harm and has not pressed charges.
