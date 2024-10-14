Rohit Bal's 'Kaaynaat' Blooms at Lakme Fashion Week Finale

Rohit Bal made a striking return to the fashion scene with his latest collection 'Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe' at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. This marked his comeback to the runway, ten months after a significant health scare.

Renowned actress Ananya Panday, a muse for Lakme, graced the stage as the showstopper, draped in a black lehenga and bralette ensemble accented with red roses and deer motifs. Bal's collection captures nature's wonders through flowing fabrics, vibrant hues, and intricate embroidery.

Described as a 'poetic ode to nature,' the ensemble reflects the bloom of life and beauty, narrating the metamorphosis of a flower under a starlit sky. The artistic finale celebrated the elegance of haute couture, blending fashion with art.

(With inputs from agencies.)