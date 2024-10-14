From Digital Pages to Print: The Rise of The Bombay Circle Press

Mumbai, Maharashtra — Saga Fiction, initially a beloved digital fiction app, has transformed into The Bombay Circle Press, a traditional publishing house. Founded in 2020 by Aakriti Patni and Pranika Sharma, the platform seeks to revive and elevate commercial fiction and non-fiction genres through traditional publishing.

The rebrand to The Bombay Circle Press pays homage to Mumbai's vibrant culture and storytelling traditions. With a focus on bridging digital narratives with printed media, the press aims to empower authors, particularly those historically underrepresented, in sharing their stories.

Under the leadership of Aakriti Patni and editorial oversight by Pranika Sharma, The Bombay Circle Press stands poised to become a cornerstone in the publishing world. It promises to deliver diverse and compelling stories that not only captivate but also inspire readers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)