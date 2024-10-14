Left Menu

Dancing into the Future: India's First International Dance Festival

The Sangeet Natak Akademi is set to host its inaugural International Festival on Indian Dance in Delhi, starting October 16. The event aims to foster discussions on sustainable careers for artists, provide policy recommendations, and promote institutional support for performing arts through sessions, performances, and exhibitions.

The capital city is set to witness a unique confluence of artists, scholars, and critics as the Sangeet Natak Akademi launches its first International Festival on Indian Dance. Commencing October 16, the event promises to spark vital dialogues on creating sustainable careers for performers and enhancing institutional support.

With 30 sessions chaired by renowned scholars and dancers like Sonal Mansingh and Padma Subrahmanyam, the festival will delve into diverse aspects of Indian dance. Topics range from historical evolution and pedagogy to exploring artificial intelligence's role in dance and new economic models for performer livelihoods.

Besides discussions, the festival will feature performances by illustrious artists and groups from India and abroad, while exhibitions will celebrate the legacy and contributions of Sangeet Natak Akademi. The festival concludes on October 21, aiming to shape the future of India's performing arts.

