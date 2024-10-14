Court Denies Bail for Actor Darshan in High-Profile Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda were denied bail on Monday by a sessions court in a murder case that has captured public attention.

The case involves the killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, who was abducted and killed allegedly by Darshan and his group. This followed allegations that Renukaswamy sent inappropriate messages to the actor and his friend, reportedly sparking the violent act.

Renukaswamy's body was located in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru, and in September, police filed a hefty charge sheet of nearly 4,000 pages implicating Darshan, Gowda, and 15 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)