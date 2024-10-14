Left Menu

Court Denies Bail for Actor Darshan in High-Profile Murder Case

The bail petitions for Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and friend Pavithra Gowda were denied in a murder case. They are implicated in the death of Renukaswamy, a fan, who was allegedly murdered after sending obscene messages. A 3,991-page charge sheet names 17 people, including Darshan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:11 IST
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda were denied bail on Monday by a sessions court in a murder case that has captured public attention.

The case involves the killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, who was abducted and killed allegedly by Darshan and his group. This followed allegations that Renukaswamy sent inappropriate messages to the actor and his friend, reportedly sparking the violent act.

Renukaswamy's body was located in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru, and in September, police filed a hefty charge sheet of nearly 4,000 pages implicating Darshan, Gowda, and 15 others.

