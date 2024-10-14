Campus Clash: Students Protest Over Alleged Rape Incident in Lahore

At least 28 students from a prestigious college in Lahore were injured in clashes with police during protests against an alleged on-campus rape. According to police, these protests erupted across various campuses of the Punjab Group of Colleges on Monday morning, after news spread that a female student was allegedly raped by a security guard at the Gulberg girls' campus.

As tensions mounted, students reportedly set fire to college furniture and raised slogans against the administration, blaming them for negligence. The protests reached a boiling point with demonstrators blocking roads, compelling police to use force to disperse them. A Rescue 1122 official reported that one student's condition is serious, while others are receiving treatment at Services Hospital.

Sharaz Abbas, a Punjab College student, claimed they were demanding justice for the victim and accused police of brutality against both male and female students. Meanwhile, senior police officer Faisal Kamran stated that police action was necessary to prevent harm to the college principal. The suspect has been detained, pending an investigation, but the victim's family has yet to formally report the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)