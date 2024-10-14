Legendary Marathi Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away
Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure passed away at 57 in a private hospital. Recently recovered from cancer, Parchure was about to return to the stage before his health deteriorated. Known for his roles in Marathi plays and films, he received tributes from political leaders and fans.
Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure, celebrated for his comedic portrayals, has tragically passed away at the age of 57. Parchure died in a private hospital on Monday, as confirmed by family sources.
Having recently recovered from cancer, Parchure was poised for a stage comeback when a sudden health decline led to his untimely demise. His illustrious career, which began as a child actor, featured memorable performances in plays like 'Tarun Turk, Mhatare Ark' and 'Nati Goti', as well as numerous Marathi and Hindi TV serials and films.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, paid heartfelt condolences on the social media platform X. Shinde mourned the loss of the talented actor on behalf of the state, highlighting Parchure's influence and fanbase within Marathi theatre and cinema.
